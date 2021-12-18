African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Up 62.1% in November

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

