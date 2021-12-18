Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.37

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.37 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.70), with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -29.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

