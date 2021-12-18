Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,533,807.50 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

