ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.

Shares of ADVOF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.