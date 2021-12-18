Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $685.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $695.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $672.84.

ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $618.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

