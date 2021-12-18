Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $725.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 88.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

