Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Adobe also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average of $618.93. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $672.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.