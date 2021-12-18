Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Adobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

