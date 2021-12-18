Aditus Market Cap Hits $101,230.74 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aditus has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $101,230.74 and approximately $173,739.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

