adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.50.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. adidas has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

