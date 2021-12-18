adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €333.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €331.40 ($372.36).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($330.34) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ADS stock traded up €1.10 ($1.24) on Wednesday, reaching €252.70 ($283.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,152 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €272.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €291.24. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

