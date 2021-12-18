Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

