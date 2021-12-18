Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.07.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.85. Accenture has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

