Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $605,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,153,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,950. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

