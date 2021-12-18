Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

