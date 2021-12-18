A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.66) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.91) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £585.91 million and a PE ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth bought 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,588.90). Insiders bought 5,719 shares of company stock worth $3,040,818 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.