$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $9.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $68.42 million to $69.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,987. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

