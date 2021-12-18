$883.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce sales of $883.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.20 million and the highest is $891.29 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. 458,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

