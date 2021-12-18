$766.46 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post sales of $766.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.47 million to $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.26. 1,243,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

