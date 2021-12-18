7,300 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 93,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 43,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

