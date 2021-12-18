6,142 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

