$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $46.84 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $597.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

