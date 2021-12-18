$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will announce $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 58,734,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,021. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.