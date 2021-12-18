$536.49 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $536.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,429 shares of company stock worth $262,708 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. 1,568,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,192. Itron has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.