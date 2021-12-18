$5.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $5.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock worth $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $322.21. 358,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.76 and its 200-day moving average is $324.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

