$469.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $469.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.70 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Shares of ALGT traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.72. 528,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.40. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

