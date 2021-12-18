$41.38 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 863,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

