40,609 Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,175 shares of company stock worth $3,569,136 over the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

