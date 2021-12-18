$380.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to announce sales of $380.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 1,047,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

