338 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.