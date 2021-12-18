3,255 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MetLife by 31.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $60.25 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

