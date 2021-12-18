$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.00. 5,062,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

