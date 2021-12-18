$3.03 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $171.20. 2,073,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $173.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

