$298.92 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $298.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

BJRI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

