$294.66 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $294.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.13. 2,265,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.