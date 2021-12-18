2,800 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.