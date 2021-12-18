$28.50 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $28.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $119.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $119.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.92 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $130.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LTC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,033. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.