200 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wayfair by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $4,996,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $201.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average is $272.33.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

