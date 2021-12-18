$2.32 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,032. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.35. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

