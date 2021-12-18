$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

