180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

