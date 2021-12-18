180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 135,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

