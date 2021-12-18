180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 288 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $654.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $353.03 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $715.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

