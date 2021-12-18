180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 291.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 121.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 111.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

