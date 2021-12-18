180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

