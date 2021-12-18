17,189 Shares in PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

PBBK opened at $14.01 on Friday. PB Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

