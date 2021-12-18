17,189 Shares in PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
PBBK opened at $14.01 on Friday. PB Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About PB Bankshares
