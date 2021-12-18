1,684 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
