1,684 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

