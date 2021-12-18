$145.71 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report $145.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.13 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MKTW stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,537. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.