$124.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post $124.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $124.21 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,071.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $406.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $406.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $948.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,172 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.92. 2,585,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,261. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

