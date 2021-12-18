11,652 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

